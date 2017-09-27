Ex-PM of Kazakh SSR Karamanov laid to rest in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Prime Minister of the Kazakh SSR Uzakbai Karamanov has been laid to rest in Almaty today, Kazinform reports.

Attending the memorial service were prominent statesmen, politicians, colleagues and Almaty residents.



In his speech Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek praised Mr. Karamanov's special contribution to the development of Kazakhstan.



He was buried next to other prominent Kazakhstanis Baiken Ashimov and Dinmukhamed Kunayev.



Uzakbai Karamanov passed away on September 25, 2017 at the age of 80. He took up the post of the Prime Minister of the Kazakh SSR back in 1990. During the years of Kazakhstan's independence, he served as the President of the International Fund for the Aral Sea salvation and the Majilis deputy.



