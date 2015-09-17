EN
    16:00, 17 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Ex-President of Poland in Kazakhstan for first time ever

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former President of Poland Lech Wałęsa is in Kazakhstan, ambassador at large and official spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Altai Abibullayev informs.

    Mr. Abibullayev took to his Twitter account to announce the news: "Ex-President of Poland Mr. Lech Wałęsa is in Kazakhstan for the first time. He is greatly surprised by Kazakhstan's level of development."

