Ex-President of Turkey hails Nursultan Nazarbayev as far-sighted and wise leader

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Former President of Turkey Abdullah Gül praised First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev as a far-sighted and wise leader, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the international conference Nursultan Nazarbayev: politician of global scale on Monday, Abdullah Gül talked about his close cooperation and friendship with Elbasy.

The former Turkish statesman noted that the First President of Kazakhstan managed to build strong and stable country with demarcated borders. While rationally using Kazakhstan’s resources, he ensured stable development and prosperity of the country, economically and socially powerful state in Central Asia.

He also praised the fact that Elbasy paid utmost attention to education, science, strong and free market economy throughout his presidentship.

Gül commended Nursultan Nazarbayev’s decision to ceed his powers and opened the way for the new generation.

He went on to add that Elbasy exerted all efforts to turn Kazakhstan in a democracy through strengthening of parliamentary system and has gained respect of all Turkic-speaking countries by forming the Turkic Council.

In conclusion, Abdullah Gül wished Nursultan Nazarbayev good health and wellbeing and expressed confidence in bright and prosperous future of the Kazakh people.