Ex-Real Madrid winger Michel appointed Marseille boss

MARSEILLE. KAZINFORM - Marseille have appointed former Real Madrid midfielder Michel as coach after the surprise resignation of Marcelo Bielsa following an opening day loss.

The 52-year-old Spaniard, whose real name is Jose Miguel Gonzalez del Campo, won 66 caps for his country. The French club finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season but have lost their opening two matches 1-0. Michel won two Greek titles and a Greek Cup at Olympiakos before being sacked earlier this year. He also managed Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid B, Getafe and Sevilla, BBC reported.