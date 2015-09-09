EN
    10:29, 09 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Ex-senator Nogerbekov joins Accounts Chamber of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Serik Nogerbekov has been appointed as the member of the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Kazakhstan for control over republican budget implementation at the plenary session of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament today.

    It was Majilis Speaker Kabibulla Dzhakupov who nominated Mr. Nogerbekov for the post. Nogerbekov's candidacy was supported unanimously by members of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. Prior to the appointed Mr. Nogerbekov served as member of Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

