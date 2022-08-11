EN
    16:12, 11 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Ex-UFC champ Khabib Nurmagamedov announces major tournament in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced plans to hold a major tournament under his Eagle FC League in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The main event of the tournament will be a middleweight fight between Kazakh Dauren Yermekov (14-5) and Tajik Faridun Odilov (12-2).

    «Both gave their consent. This is likely to happen in December in Kazakhstan. We’re to organize a major tournament in December,» said Khabib in an interview to Vestnik MMA.

    According to the Telegram channel Shredinger’s Sport, Kazakh Dauren Yermekov won the Eagle FC’s interim middleweight title after knocking out Russian Gamzat Khiramagomedova (9-2) in round 2.


    Photo: sports.kz



