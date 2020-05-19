Ex-Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan recovers from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Former Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kamalzhan Nadyrov has fully recovered from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

«Kamalzhan Nadyrov has already been discharged from the hospital. He is doing great, he is in a stable condition. He has recovered from the coronavirus infection. His latest test returned negative,» Lyudmila Byurabekova, Vice Minister of Healthcare, revealed during a live broadcast on Facebook.

Earlier it was reported that former Vice Minister of Healthcare Kamalzhan Nadyrov had contracted the coronavirus infection. He was taken to an infectious clinic in Nur-Sultan city in late April. He was relieved of the post of the Vice Minister of Healthcare on April 21 due to a transfer to another appointment.