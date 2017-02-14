EN
    08:19, 14 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Ex-world champion thinks Golovkin can beat Jacobs

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American professional boxer and former three-weight world champion Shane Mosley shared his thoughts on the upcoming Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33KOs) vs. Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29KOs) fight with EsNews, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    "I like both fighters. Jacobs is very fast and explosive. He is a great fighter," Mosley said adding that Jacobs can probably handle Golovkin if his moving.

    "Jacobs does really good the first four-five rounds... But maybe Golovkin is going to win. It's a good fight, though," he added.

    WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Golovkin will face WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Jacobs at the Madison Square Garden in New York on March 18.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
