Exceptional 549 carat white gem diamond recovered in Botswana

GABORONE. KAZINFORM Lucara Diamond Corp, 100 percent owners of Karowe Mine in the northwestern part of Botswana, on Wednesday announced the recovery of an unbroken 549 carat white diamond of exceptional purity, Xinhua reports.

The 549 carat diamond was recovered from direct milling of ore following a recent recovery of a gem quality 176 carat stone from its EM/PK(S) unit.

According to the statement, this unit continues to produce large gem quality diamonds in line with expectations and forms an important economic driver for the potential underground mine at Karowe.

This is the same unit that has also delivered other high value diamonds including the magnificent 1,758 carat Sewelo, the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona and the 813 carat Constellation diamond, it said.

The 549 carat diamond was recovered in the mega diamond recovery mega diamond recovery (MDR) XRT circuit that allows for diamond recovery post primary crushing and prior to milling making it the second one to be recovered from the machine which was commissioned in 2017.

The statement further stated that the mining giant has produced six diamonds greater than 100 carats and Lucara will undertake a decision on the sale of the 176 and 549 carat diamonds in due course.

«Lucara is extremely pleased to be starting off 2020 with the recovery of two large high quality diamonds that builds on the positive momentum generated following the completion of a strong 4th quarter sale in December and the announcement of our ground breaking partnership with Louis Vuitton on the Sewelo in January,» Eira Thomas, Lucara CEO was quoted as saying in the statement.

«The unbroken 549 carat diamond is the fourth largest diamond recovered at Karowe and the first large gem to be recovered through the MDR. We look forward to continued success at Karowe and an exciting 2020,» said Thomas.