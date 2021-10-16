Exceptional symphonic program to be presented in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin’s project, Three Epochs – Three Destinies, will take place on October 16 at the Astana Opera Grand Hall. The fact that Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7 will be featured at the opera house for the first time gives the event a special significance, Kazinform has learnt from the theater’s press service.

Works by the three great composers of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, Johann Sebastian Bach, Anton Bruckner, Béla Bartók, were not chosen by chance. The musicians’ destinies are inextricably linked by their works: each of them became something of a beacon of his era, cutting a brilliant figure in the international music arena. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of renowned conductor Abzal Mukhitdin will present their interpretation of classical masterpieces. Thus, listeners will discover new facets of German Baroque, late Austro-German Romanticism and Hungarian musical classics.

«This is, indeed, a great event in the capital’s cultural life. In order to achieve the filigree sound of Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7, we rehearsed with the orchestra for a very long time. This work had never been performed in the capital before. I believe that this is one of the most inspirational and stunning creations of Bruckner’s genius, dedicated to Richard Wagner’s memory. The emotionally charged finale of the ode grows to a universal, cosmic scale, ending with a radiant hymn,» Abzal Mukhitdin emphasized.

The concert program also includes a piece by Béla Bartók. As a reminder, this year the entire musical community celebrates the Hungarian composer’s 140th anniversary. He was born on March 25, 1881, living a short life of only 64 years. The 20th century pioneer musician Béla Bartók is the author of a large number of chamber works, including string quartets, piano music, as well as orchestral and stage works. This evening, a performance of Bartók’s Divertimento for String Orchestra will be a tribute to the outstanding composer.

Another prominent name on the billboard is Johann Sebastian Bach. The composer does not require a special introduction, as there are few people who do not know his famous creations. However, the series of Brandenburg Concertos were not performed during his lifetime. The score has been kept in the Margrave’s library for a hundred years and was discovered by accident. Nevertheless, today Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos are constantly performed in the interpretation of world’s best chamber orchestras. Astana Opera did not stand by the wayside: the performance of the elegant Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 will be a wonderful treat for the discerning audience.

It is important to note that since the founding of Astana Opera, not only operas and ballets have been featured at the opera house, but also some of the most outstanding choral and symphonic works have been performed here.

The concert will begin at 6 pm.