Excessive heat remains in Kazakhstan

ASTANA.KAZINFORM Unusually hot weather has been settled in the southern, central and eastern regions. The atmospheric fronts and associated short-term thundery showers will cause a slight heat decrease in the east and center of the country. However, the hot weather being 5-8°C higher than the normal air temperature will remain in the south and southeast.

According to Kazhydromet, the southern periphery of the cyclone over Western Siberia will influence the western and northern regions of Kazakhstan. Therefore, scattered rains , thunderstorms, strong gusty wind with possible hail are expected here. The air temperature is assumed to be close to normal.

On June 20, Astana will see partly cloudy weather without precipitation. The wind will be westerly and southwesterly up to 9-14 m/s. The temperature will be +15 +17° C overnight and +28 +30° C in the daytime. On June 21, the weather will also be partly cloudy with no precipitation. 9-14 m/s southwesterly wind is expected. Temperature: +15 +17° C at night and +28 +30° C during the day. As to the nex day, June 22, the weather pattern will be the same, i.e. intermittent clouds without rain. The wind is westerly and northwesterly with gusts of 9-14 m/s. Temperature: +15 +17° C overnight and +28 +30° C during daylight hours.

Regarding Almaty City, it will see variably cloudy weather, a short rain and a thunderstorm on June 20. Wind: 2-7 m/s, and 10 m/s during thunderstorm. Temperature: +19 +21° C at night, +30 +32° C in the daytime. On June 21, it will be partly cloudy during the day, and with short rain and thunderstormat overnight. Wind: 2-7 m/s, increasing up to 10 m/s with thunderstorm. The temperature will be +18 +20° C at night and + 30 + 32 ° C in the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy with no rains on June 22. Wind: 0-5 m/s. Temperature: +20 +22° C at night, +33 +35° C in the daytime.