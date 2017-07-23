Excessive heat to grip 5 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has issued a heat alert for 5 regions of Kazakhstan.

According to the statement, excessive heat is forecast for Karaganda, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions. Mercury will go up to 40-42°C in Karaganda regions on July 25-29, up to 45°C in Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions on July 25-29 and up to 40-43 °C in Zhambyl and Almaty regions on July 26-30.