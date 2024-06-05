Excessive internet use changes teen brains, study finds

Teenagers who are addicted to the internet may face challenges in forming and maintaining real-life relationships, a new study has found, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Academics recommend setting daily limits on online time, after discovering that internet addiction can have harmful effects on the brains of young people.

Detrimental effects on adolescent brains

Experts from University College London found that internet addiction can cause "negative behavioural and developmental changes" in adolescent brains. These changes may lead to difficulties in maintaining relationships and social activities, and can result in teenagers lying about their online activity. Additionally, internet addiction may disrupt sleep patterns and lead to irregular eating habits.

Study highlights brain connectivity changes

The study revealed that internet addiction alters the connections between brain networks in teenagers. Researchers examined data from 12 studies conducted in Korea, China, and Indonesia, involving 237 participants aged 10 to 19 who were diagnosed with internet addiction. The condition is defined as an inability to resist the urge to use the internet, negatively affecting psychological well-being and social, academic, and professional lives.

Nearly half of British teenagers say they feel addicted to social media, according to findings that come amid increasing calls for big tech companies to be held accountable for their platforms' impact on users.

Brain scans and findings

All participants underwent brain scans to assess how different brain regions interacted, both during rest and while completing tasks. The team found that several brain regions exhibited altered activity due to internet addiction. This included a mix of increased and decreased activity in brain areas active during rest, and a reduction in functional connectivity in regions involved in active thinking.

Link to addictive behaviours and developmental changes

The study's authors noted that these brain changes are associated with addictive behaviours and can affect intellectual ability, physical coordination, mental health, and development. They emphasised the importance of focusing on internet-related behavioural changes in children and adolescents to safeguard their mental health.

Significant developmental stage

Lead author Max Chang highlighted adolescence as a crucial developmental stage with significant changes in biology, cognition, and personality.

"The brain is particularly vulnerable to internet addiction-related urges during this time," he said. "Compulsive internet usage, cravings towards using the mouse or keyboard, and media consumption can lead to potentially negative behavioural and developmental changes."

Impact on daily life

Senior author Irene Lee acknowledged the internet's advantages but stressed the need for balance. "When it begins to affect our day-to-day lives, it is a problem," she said. "We advise young people to enforce sensible time limits on their daily internet usage and be aware of the psychological and social implications of excessive online time."

The study, published in the journal PLOS Mental Health, underscores the need for increased awareness and proactive measures to address internet addiction among young people, ensuring their mental health and cognitive development are protected in an increasingly digital world.