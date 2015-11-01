EXCLUSIVE: Air Astana has the youngest fleet in the world

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Air Astana does not perform flights over Sinai peninsula where the Russian Airbus A321 crashed October 31, the company's PR Manager Tlek Abdrakhimov told Kazinform journalist.

"The aircrafts belonging to Air Astana do not fly over Sinai Peninsula and do not fly to Cairo. Our company does not let malfunctioning planes operate flights - this is our main priority. Our specialists thoroughly examine each aircraft prior to the flight and conduct technical maintenance as per the producers' regulations and norms. The age of our fleet is 6 years only. It is the youngest one in the world," said he. Earlier world mass media informed that Emirates, Lufthgansa and Air France announced suspension of flights over Sinai Peninsula for safety reasons.