Exclusive interview with UN Deputy Secretary-General - New episode of New Time TV show

On August 29, Kazakhstan marked the 33rd anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. This date also coincided with the International Day of Action Against Nuclear Testing. To observe these significant occasions, Kazakhstan hosted Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN Deputy Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs.

This year has seen a record number of active conflicts globally over the past three decades. The latest UN report reveals that nearly all countries are boosting their military investments. With escalating geopolitical tensions among major global powers, the threat of nuclear conflict is increasingly real. In an exclusive interview with New Time, Ms. Nakamitsu praised Kazakhstan's role in advancing joint efforts against nuclear testing and also in promoting nuclear disarmament. Full version of the interview you can find here.

Akorda was also in the focus of New Time reporters. Last week, President Tokayev met with Kazakhstan's Olympic medalists. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the athletes and their coaches for their outstanding performances at the world’s top competition. However, a large part of his speech focused on Kazakhstan’s sports leadership. Revising the national team’s underwhelming results, the Head of State once again underlined the importance of consistent support of mass sports in a formation of a compehensively developed and healthy nation.

Moreover, New Time’s reporter Balzhan Samigullina had an interview with a famous British historian Peter Frankopan. In an interview, Professor Frankopan discusses his book «The Earth Transformed: An Untold Story» which has been translated into Kazakh, and expresses his hopes for his earlier works on the Silk Roads to be translated as well. He explains his interest in Central Asia and the Silk Roads, emphasizing their historical and current significance, particularly in terms of cultural exchange and geopolitical importance. Frankopan highlights the under-researched nature of Central Asia but notes that interest is growing, especially in relation to issues like climate change. He reflects on the importance of collaboration, innovation, and positive governance for the future, expressing optimism about the region's potential and his personal connection to Kazakhstan.

A brand-new project New Time TV program on Silk Way TV Channel is live every Friday. The program is broadcasted in 118 countries for English-speaking audience. New Time TV program is set to deliver the latest political, economic, cultural, and sports news from Kazakhstan and Central Asia. It also features analytical reviews of the leading local and international experts.

Watch “New Time” every Friday on Silk Way TV Channel. Live broadcast is available here, also follow us on our social media platforms.