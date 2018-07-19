Exclusive sports complex for disabled people to be built in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of a state-of-the-art sports complex for disabled people is underway in Astana, akim (mayor) of Astana city Asset Issekeshev revealed Thursday.

Kazakhstani businessman Kairat Boranbayev and the National Paralympic Committee are behind the project. It will be constructed under the Rukhani Janghyru program. The sports complex, according to mayor Issekeshev, will be suited exclusively for disabled people.



"What we want to do is to offer disabled people a comprehensive sports program," said Issekeshev.



Issekeshev noted that of 1,100 newly certificated facilities in Astana, 72% have been adapted for disabled people. Last year, 200 access ramps were installed across the city.



"Presently, of 1,158 buses touring Astana city, 742 are equipped with folding wheelchair ramps," he added.



It was noted that there are over 23,000 disabled people in Astana.