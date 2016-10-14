Executive secretary of Defense and Aerospace Industry named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anuar Akhmetzhanov has been appointed as executive secretary of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the presidential decree, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Born in 1975, Mr. Akhmetzhanov is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and the John Hopkins University.



Throughout his professional career he worked mainly at oil and gas companies, including JSC KazMunaiGas and KazGerMunai LLP.



Recall that Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree on the establishment of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan on October 6, 2016.