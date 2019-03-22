Executive Secretary of Kazakh Finance Ministry appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has appointed Yerulan Zhamaubayev as Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"By the Head of State's Order, Yerulan Zhamaubayev was appointed as Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement says.

Baurzhan Tortayev was relieved of his post as Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the respective order of the Head of State.