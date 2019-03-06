Executive Secretary of Ministry of Information & Social Development appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhanat Kozhakhmetov has become the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

By the Head of State's order, Zhanat Kozhakhmetov has been appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, he has been relieved of the post of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communication of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the press service informed.

Zhanat Kozhakhmetov was born on April 17, 1979. He graduated from Karaganda State University as an international lawyer.

He rose through the ranks from the Chief Specialist at the Financial Control Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Finance (2001-2002) to the Advisor to the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, Head of the Central Administrative Office of the Nur Otan Party (2014-2016).



Since May 17, 2016, he has worked as the Executive Secretary at the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Zhanat Kozhakhmetov has been awarded the Order of Kurmet and the Medal "The 20th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan".