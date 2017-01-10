Exercise on weekends may also significantly reduce death risk: study

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Getting into sweat-breaking exercise only on the weekends, known as "weekend warrior" physical activity patterns, may also be enough to reduce risks for death significantly, a new study said Monday, Xinhua reported.

The study, published online by the U.S. journal JAMA Internal Medicine, showed that compared with inactive adults, weekend warriors who performed the usually recommended amount of 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous activity in one or two sessions per week had lower risks for death from all causes, cardiovascular disease (CVD) and cancer.

The results were based on an analysis of 63,591 British adults who were followed between 1994 and 2012. During the study period, there were 8,802 deaths from all causes, 2,780 deaths from CVD and 2,526 from cancer.



