Exhibition at Presidential Center to celebrate Kazakhstan’s Unity Day

An exhibition Kazakhstan: Harmony among People dated to Kazakhstan’s Unity Day opened at the Presidential Center in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Center’s press service.

On April 19, 1995, the President of Kazakhstan decreed to declare May 1 as the People’s Unity Day of Kazakhstan. It is observed throughout Kazakhstan as the nationwide holiday that promotes peace and unity, the holiday of friendship and accord.

Photo credit: Kazakh Presidential Center

As home to people of many ethnicities, Kazakhstan leads the way on the path of peace and accord.

Photo credit: Kazakh Presidential Center

The exhibition is purposed to show achievements of Kazakhstan’s model of interethnic accord and intercultural dialogue through museum exhibits from the Presidential Center collections. It features over 200 unique museum pieces that reveal the historic relations of various ethnic groups, their cooperation, and cultural development.

Photo credit: Kazakh Presidential Center

The exhibition is open to the public until May 10.