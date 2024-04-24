EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:52, 24 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Exhibition at Presidential Center to celebrate Kazakhstan’s Unity Day

    Exhibition at Presidential Center to celebrate Kazakhstan’s Unity Day
    Photo credit: Kazakh Presidential Center

    An exhibition Kazakhstan: Harmony among People dated to Kazakhstan’s Unity Day opened at the Presidential Center in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Center’s press service.

    On April 19, 1995, the President of Kazakhstan decreed to declare May 1 as the People’s Unity Day of Kazakhstan. It is observed throughout Kazakhstan as the nationwide holiday that promotes peace and unity, the holiday of friendship and accord.

    Exhibition at Presidential Center to celebrate Kazakhstan’s Unity Day
    Photo credit: Kazakh Presidential Center

    As home to people of many ethnicities, Kazakhstan leads the way on the path of peace and accord.

    Exhibition at Presidential Center to celebrate Kazakhstan’s Unity Day
    Photo credit: Kazakh Presidential Center

    The exhibition is purposed to show achievements of Kazakhstan’s model of interethnic accord and intercultural dialogue through museum exhibits from the Presidential Center collections. It features over 200 unique museum pieces that reveal the historic relations of various ethnic groups, their cooperation, and cultural development.

    Exhibition at Presidential Center to celebrate Kazakhstan’s Unity Day
    Photo credit: Kazakh Presidential Center

    The exhibition is open to the public until May 10.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture Holidays Society
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!