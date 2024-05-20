Exhibition celebrates 120th anniversary of Kazakh artist Abylkhan Kasteyev

An exhibition showcasing the works of students and teachers of the Kazakh National University of Arts and honoring the 120th anniversary of people’s artist of the USSR Abylkhan Kasteyev kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The gallery of the Contemporary Art Center Kulanshi features creations and works of the beginning artists and designers. According to the organizers, the exhibition is purposed to inspire and encourage students and help them harness their talents.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

Portrait of Kasteyev by a 3rd-year student, Madina Orazayeva, sparked interest by its size and intensity of colors. Her work is based on the well-known works of Kasteyev. She also added national ornaments to show the artist’s striving to promote Kazakh culture.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

Another 3rd-year student Zhanel Nabiyeva presented her Serga (An earring) graphic style painting.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

The satin-stitch work of 2nd-year student Adelya Zhunusova is also on display.

The catwalk show was organized as part of the exhibition to showcase the students' works.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

The exhibition is open to the public until May 28.