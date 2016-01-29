PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - An exhibition dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence "Founder of the state: 25 years of making" opened at a museum in Pavlodar on Thursday.

"The exposition consists of archive materials about the development of Pavlodar region over the past 25 years," Gulnar Nurakhmetova, director of the museum, said.

"It is mainly dedicated to the years of Kazakhstan's independence, its core values and principles - "One country, one fate, one leader"," she added.

"Of course, the exhibition focuses on the leader and founder of the state - Nursultan Nazarbayev. His works, speeches, books and photos depicting his meetings with workers, students and residents of Pavlodar region are on display at the museum," Ms Nurakhmetova concluded.