Exhibition dedicated to King Faisal of Saudi Arabia opens in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of personal belongings of King of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was unveiled at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana on May18, Kazinform correspondent reports.





The exhibition themed "Al Faisal: The Path of Justice and Courage" showcases the personal belongings of King Faisal of Saudi Arabia, including a collection of swords and other types of cold steel, his awards, archive documents and photos.







Attending the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition were Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, Prince Turki bin Faisal Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly.



"Welcome to our capital! King Faisal of Saudi Arabia adopted a lot of progressive laws which have been used in the country up to now. Today visitors of the exhibition will be able to see personal belongings of the king as well as important historical documents," Secretary Abdykalikova said.







Member of the Saudi Arabia Royal family, in turn, commended special relations between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.



"This is the first time King Faisal's personal belongings are exhibited in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are connected not only by diplomatic ties. Relations between the King of Saudi Arabia and the President of Kazakhstan have been thriving. While visiting Astana, we've fully realized that Kazakhstan has a great future. I am delighted to visit the capital of Kazakhstan and hold the exhibition at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Prince Turki bin Faisal Al Saud said.







Minister of Culture and Sports Mukhamediuly added: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank our distinguished guests. It is a great honor to host the exhibition of personal belongings of King of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Astana. We are confident that this event will boost our bilateral relations."







It should be noted that the reforms conducted by King Faisal of Saudi Arabia affected all spheres of life in the country and lifted it to a brand new level. His efforts in the international arena helped Saudi Arabia become one of the world's leading countries actively involved in international political, economic and cultural cooperation.











