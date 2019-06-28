Exhibition devoted to Dimash unveiled in Kazakh capital city

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An exhibition of the works devoted to popular Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen was inaugurated today in Nur-Sultan on the eve of his solo concert, the culture and sport department reports.

The event brings together professional and young artists from China, Finland, Turkey, Syria, Sweden, Argentina, the US, Moscow, etc. Professional artists of Kazakhstan's Artists Union, artists and students of the arts universities from the countrywide also supported the project.





The exhibition is open to public until July 29.



As earlier reported, Dimash will give his solo concert tomorrow, June 29, in the capital of Kazakhstan.

