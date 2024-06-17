Exhibition displaying Da Vinci’s ‘The Beautiful Princess’ attracts around 7 thou in 10 days in Astana

People from different parts of Kazakhstan are arriving in the capital Astana to see ‘The Beautiful Princess’ original paining (La Bella Principessa) painting by Leonardo da Vinci, which is on display of the National Museum of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The Museum’s press service said that so far 6,772 people, including 3,727 adults, 1,017 foreigners and 764 schoolchildren, have visited the exhibition of Leonardo da Vinci's works held in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

As painter from Ust-Kamenogorsk Oksana Kaliakperova noted, the painting is a must-see.

"The exhibition of Leonardo da Vinci's works motivated me to come to Astana. I’m grateful that you’re promoting the culture in Kazakhstan and giving the opportunity to encounter great art, the great artist," she said.

The museum also announced a lecture by Olga Baturina on the creative work of Leonardo da Vinci, scheduled for the morning on June 23.

To note, one of the most mysterious and precious masterpieces of Leonardo da Vinci, “The Beautiful Princess” (La Bella Principessa), is on display for the first time in Kazakhstan at the National Museum.

The exhibition spearheaded by the Italian embassy in the country is to run through August 4.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, where he was presented ‘The Beautiful Princess’ (La Bella Principessa) painting by the greatest Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci.