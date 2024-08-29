Exhibition displaying Salvador Dali’s works opens in Astana

The Salvador Dali. Cipher unique exhibition with 61 original works of the great surrealist on display opened at Has Sanat art gallery in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

As co-founder of Lumiere-Hall Museum Polina Egarmin said, this year marks 100 years since the establishment of surrealism, avant-garde in the world of fine arts. Moreover, the world celebrates the 120th birth anniversary of Salvador Dali, one of the most outstanding masters of surrealism, this year.

Photo: Soltan Zhekssenbekov

Worldwide, exhibitions and fairs are being held as well as magazines, books and albums are being released. Surrealism is a very popular theme in almost every big city of Europe, the US and Asia. We very much wanted Kazakhstan to be placed on this world map of celebrating surrealism, said Egarmin.

The exhibition features 61 original color graphic works belonging to a private collector, who has been creating this collection for the past 10 years. Among them are lithographs from Carmen, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, the Horses of Dali, Love Trilogy series as well as 20 illustrations to Pedro Antonio de Alarcón’s novel The Three Cornered Hat in the technique of woodcut.

Photo: Soltan Zhekssenbekov

Photo: Soltan Zhekssenbekov

Photo: Soltan Zhekssenbekov

Egarmin went on to add that Dali was famous not only for his paintings, but also for his eccentric antics, as many art experts note.

Here, we’re trying to bring the knowledge about Salvador Dali as a painter, a very strong one. Namely, Dali and Picasso were very famous and successful during their lifetime, she said.

The Salvador Dali. Cipher exhibition is available for visit from 11:00am to 10:00pm till September 29.