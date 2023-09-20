Exhibition of ancient Turkic writing opens in Amsterdam

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation held an international exhibition “Petroglyphs, tribal tamga and ancient Turkic writing” on September 14-15, 2023, in Amsterdam, the capital of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The event was held at the Turkish Cultural Center of the Yunus Emre Institute in Amsterdam, within the framework of the Foundation's cooperation with the Embassies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Türkiye in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, AZERTAC reports.

According to the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the project is aimed at the study and popularization of ancient scripts belonging to the Turkic peoples, as well as their promotion among a wider audience.

Photo: Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva noted that every day the organization's activities are expanding in the direction of studying, preserving and promoting the rich Turkic cultural heritage. Gunay Afandiyeva spoke about the significant role in the development of human civilization of the ancient Turkic script, which is an integral part of the common Turkic culture. She emphasized that the exhibition dedicated to petroglyphs, tamgas and runic signs from ancient Turkic inscriptions is a part of a large-scale project initiated by the Foundation. Gunay Afandiyeva stressed that the exhibition, along with unique examples of art from ancient times, is an expression of the modern artistic embodiment of common Turkic ideas. The president of the Foundation expressed confidence that the exhibition will contribute to strengthening ties between the Turkic peoples, the formation of a wide acquaintance with the historical and cultural heritage in the European space and intercultural exchange.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Askar Zhumagaliyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Selçuk Ünal, Head of the Yunus Emre Institute in Amterdam Adil Akaltun, stressing in the modern era the importance of research the centuries old written heritage uniting the Turkic peoples, highly appreciated the activities of the International Turkic Culture and heritage Foundation in this direction.

Photo : Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands

The exhibition featured works of Turkic countries' masters in applied art of Turkic inscriptions – Sanjar Zhubanov (Kazakhstan), Zhumagul Tashiyev (Kyrgyzstan) and Sabit Gurbanov (Azerbaijan), as well as their master classes. Within the framework of the exhibition, the head of the Public Association «Ұлы бұдын» Meruert Kurmangalieva and expert research Dair Kydyrgaliuly (Kazakhstan) gave lectures and informed the participants about ancient runic inscriptions.

Photo: Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands

The exhibition was attended by the diplomatic corps accredited in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as well as representatives of the diaspora, scientists and cultural figures, Turkologists and media representatives.