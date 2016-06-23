EN
    13:57, 23 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Exhibition of contemporary art to be unveiled at National Museum

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Looking into the future: contemporary heritage exhibition will open at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan today.

    The exhibition will be held with the assistance of "National Company "Astana "EXPO-2017" JSC.

    "Its main goal is to promote the creative works of Kazakhstani contemporary artists. Sadly, they are more popular abroad than in their own country," head of the Contemporary Art Center of the National Museum Roza Abenova said at a press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

    According to her, works of such artists as Saken Narynov, Rashid Nurekeyev, Yelena Vorobyeva, Yulia Sorokina and Saule Dyussenbinova will be showcased.

