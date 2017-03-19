Exhibition of giant flowers opens in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The exhibition of giant flowers Flower Fairytale opened in Karaganda on Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The handmade giant flowers are on display at the visual art museum. According to author Karaganda resident Viktoriya Konova, her works are dedicated to spring.



"Moscow-based decorator Yuliya Shakirova inspired me to create these flowers," Viktoriya said. "I tried to make the flowers out of paper, fabric, but decided to choose polyethylene foam. This material is very easy to work with."



The exhibition is divided into 11 sections with all kinds of flowers, roses, chamomiles, poppies, and more. Each section is decorated with giant flowers from floor to ceiling.







