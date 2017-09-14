Exhibition of Kazakh goods to be held in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the exhibition in Tashkent, the country will present cars, military equipment and other products made in Kazakhstan, gazeta.uz reports.

According to the Uzbek State Committee for Investments, the exhibition of Kazakhstani goods will be held on September 15-17 at the fourth pavilion of Uzexpocenter.

Within the framework of the exhibition, it is planned to hold the Kazakh-Uzbek business forum with the participation of the counties' business communities.

As it was reported, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev will be visiting Uzbekistan on September 16, 2017. In Tashkent, President Nazarbayev will meet with his counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev to discuss further development of bilateral relations. The Head of State is also expected to take part in the Kazakh-Uzbek business forum.