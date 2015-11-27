Exhibition of Kazakhstani stamps to be held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of stamps which have been released in Kazakhstan since 1992 will be held in Astana. Organized by Kazpochta JSC, the event will be dated to the Day of the First President and the Independence Day traditionally celebrated in Kazakhstan in December.

Kazpochta represents Kazakhstan in the Universal Postal Union (UPU) which numbers over 180 member countries. The stamps made in Kazakhstan are internationally renowned. Over 930 stamps released throughout the years of Kazakhstan's independence will be exhibited at the event," Kazinform has learnt from Kazpochta's spokesman Bairam Azizov. It is worth mentioning that UNESCO Museum showcases stamps dedicated to eminent Kazakhstanis, namely Abai Kunanbayev and Kanysh Satpayev. Kazakhstani stamps devoted to such universal themes as the Dialogue of Civilizations and the Fight against AIDS are exhibited at the United Nations Philatelic Museum in Geneva.