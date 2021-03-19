Exhibition of paintings by Kazakh youths with special educational needs opens in UAE

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UAE, on the eve of the Nauryz holiday and in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, opened an exhibition The World through the Eyes of Children, through which interested residents of the Emirates can see the creative art works of children with special educational needs and amazing talents, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The diplomatic mission organized the event in collaboration with the Ayalagan Alaqan Public Charitable Foundation. According to its manager and founder Rada Hayrusheva, the foundation develops the talents, abilities of children, helps low-income families and people in challenging life circumstances, so that they can pursue decent education, support their families financially and emotionally, realize themselves in life and contribute to the society’s progress. The nongovernmental organization supports socially vulnerable segments of the population through training, development, social adaptation, vocational guidance and master classes.

One of the directions of the foundation’s activities is painting training. This year, to attract additional public attention to this topic, similar exhibitions at the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan are being arranged with the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by members of the Emirate’s ruling family, ambassadors and other senior diplomats of various nations, Kazakh compatriots living in the UAE, as well as local artists and media representatives.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kazakhstan’s Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Madiyar Menilbekov noted the importance of such initiatives and emphasized their relevance in line with the Rukhani Zhangyru program initiated by the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s statements on the importance of supporting charity and volunteer projects.

The Ambassador also dwelled on the celebration of Nauryz holiday and the anniversary year for both Kazakhstan and Emirates - 30 years of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and 50 years of the National Day of the UAE. For such a short historical period, relations between the two nations have grown and strengthened rapidly. Through the efforts of the heads of two states, there are practically no areas of activity left where the two countries failed to establish mutually beneficial cooperation, as evidenced by the successful visit of Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin to the UAE on March 13-15 this year.

In addition, in light of humanitarian ties between the two nations, a ceremony of delivering the letter of gratitude from Kazakhstan’s Minister of Culture and Sports to Arab writer Nasser al-Dhaheri, in recognition of his contribution to the events commemorating last year the 175th anniversary of outstanding Kazakh poet and writer Abai Kunanbaiuly, and of presenting the Embassy and the Ayalagan Alaqan Foundation with the two paintings on Kazakhstan-inspired topics by 17-year-old resident of the UAE Natalie Humphrey, took place on the sidelines.