    10:56, 28 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Exhibition of well-known jeweler opens in E Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of a well-known Kazakhstani jeweler, sculptor and artist Aman Mukazhan has opened in Semey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    240 jewelry pieces made of silver and gold, installations and paintings are on display at "The Steppe Legend" exhibition.



    "Many guest of the event admit that they have never seen anything like this before in our city. They also said that it is impossible to take in all the beauty of the exhibit items in one go. They need to come again," Laura Shinzhina, a representative of the Nevzorovs Museum of Arts where the exhibition is being held said.

    According to the visitors of the museum, Mukazhan's works depict joy and sorrow, beauty and mystery at the same time.











     

