Exhibition on renewable energy opens in Ulaanbaatar

Mongolia aims at increasing renewable energy consumption and calls for the public to use more economical, efficient, and renewable energy. Towards this goal, the “Innovation, Renewable Energy, and Energy Efficiency” Expo opened at Misheel Expo, Ulaanbaatar, on May 16, 2024, MONTSAME reports.

With assistance from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the Ministry of Energy of Mongolia, the Energy Regulatory Commission of Mongolia, the Ulaanbaatar Business and Innovation Development Center, and the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry collaborated to organize this technology exhibition where foreign and domestic companies and enterprises can promote their innovative and modern renewable energy technologies.