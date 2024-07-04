Existential threat posed by digital technologies - UN Secretary-General António Guterres

During the speech at the SCO summit the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said that digital technologies pose an existential threat, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

“Artificial intelligence holds enormous potential to accelerate sustainable development for the benefit of all. But it is racing ahead of regulation, exacerbating power imbalances, further concentrating wealth, undermining human rights, and increasing tensions and divisions. We urgently need the full engagement of governments, working with tech companies, academia and civil society, to agree on risk management frameworks for AI – and on monitoring and mitigating their harms,” notes Guterres.

Guterres stated that it cannot be a privilege of rich countries but requires the participation of all countries. He emphasized that the UN is ready to provide a platform to make this possible.

Due to the threat posed, the UN Secretary General has identified 5 priorities for safe artificial intelligence.