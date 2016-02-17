Exit poll to embrace 550 polling districts at parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Democracy Institute will hold an exit poll survey on the day of parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan on March 20, representative of the institute Yulia Kuchinskaya told.

"Exit poll surveys will embrace 550 polling districts: 313 voting stations in cities and towns and 237 stations in rural areas countywide. We will embrace different groups of the population," Y. Kuchinskaya told at the briefing in Astana.

According to her, the campaign will be held in all the regions and cities of Kazakhstan. On the day of the elections the exit polls will be held five times with the consideration of the election activity of different social and demographic groups.

Besides, the Democracy Institute will hold surveys on different issues such as organization and holding of the elections.

According to Y. Kuchinskaya, the method of the planned surveys was tested by Kazakhstani and foreign specialists multiple times. The exit poll staff will be 1100 people. Two-man teams will be working at each voting station. The results will be available on the next day after the elections.

The requestor of the social surveys including exit polls is KTK TV channel.