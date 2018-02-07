Expect an Olympic medal from me: Yuliya Galysheva

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM At the Kazakh flag-raising ceremony in the run-up to the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in PyeongСhang, South Korea, Kazakh mogul skier Yuliya Galysheva said that she hopes to clinch a medal, Kazinform's special correspondent in PyeongChang reports.

In an interview for Kazinform, one of the brightest representatives of Kazakhstan's ski sport Yuliya Galysheva weighed in on her medal chances at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

- What can you say about your readiness for the Olympics?

- I went to the Olympics to win a medal. If everything goes well you can expect a medal from me for sure.

- Are you confident in your abilities?

- I'm in good condition now. And I will fight for a medal only. Prior to that, I participated in 4 stages of the World Cup. At all stages, I demonstrated high performance. These were the main challenges before the Olympics.

- Will we see you on the Olympic podium?

- Keep your fingers crossed for me! I'm in the best physical condition, but an ounce of luck would be good. If not the first place, I will fight for the second or third one for sure.

- Thank you for the interview. We wish you good luck

It is to be recalled that Yuliya Galysheva will compete in moguls skiing event on February 9.