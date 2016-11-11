EN
    09:08, 11 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Expedition 50-51 crew prepares for launch in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Expedition 50-51 Soyuz Commander Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson of NASA and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA) participated in a variety of activities Nov. 1-10 as they prepared for the launch of Novitskiy, Whitson and Pesquet Nov. 18, Kazakh time, on the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft for a six-month mission on the International Space Station.


    Baikonur Baikonur space center Video News
