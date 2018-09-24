Expedition along New Silk Road arrived in Taraz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An expedition travelling along the New Silk Road under the Uly Dala Yeline Sayakhat (A trip to the great steppe country) project has arrived in Taraz, primeminister.kz reports.

Those attending got familiarized with the history of two-century old ancient Taraz. The city is located in the steppe center of the Great Silk Road, the crossroads of trading routes between Asia and Europe. There are lots of historical monuments such as Karakhan an Davudbek mausoleums, castles of rulers, original masterpieces of ancient architecture, namely, Babadji-khatun and Aisha-bibi mausoleums, Tekturmas complex, Akyrtas palace complex, Ancient Taraz archeological park, etc. Babadji-khatun and Aisha-bibi mausoleums are included into the UNESCO World Heritage List.



The project participants will visit also the oldest reserve in Central Asia, Aksu-Zhabagaly located in the territory of Zhambyl and Turkestan regions. Further, they will tour Sairam-Ugam state national natural park situated northeastwards Western Tien Shan, including Sairamsu Lake on the height of 2,350 meters above sea level, archeological and natural monuments, such as Otyrar ancient settlement, Arystan-Bab and Khodja Akhmet Yassawi mausoleums, etc.



The Uly Dala Yeline Sayakhat (A trip to the great steppe country) project is the largest expedition countrywide along six routes embracing six tourist clusters. Its purpose is to research natural, historical, sacred objects for the development of new tourist routes, develop domestic tourism and infrastructure and study the native land.



The 13-day expedition started September 17 from Almaty to run through Almaty, Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.