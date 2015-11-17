Expenses for EXPO-2017 to reduce by KZT 78 bln - A. Yessimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the sitting dedicated to preparation for the EXPO and fulfillment of the instructions given by the President, Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov delivered a report, the press service of the Akorda informs.

"The functions of the departments were optimized, the number of deputy chief executives and managing directors was cut twofold within the framework of the changing of the company's structure. It allowed to save more than 150 million tenge," A. Yessimov said.

A. Yessimov noted that the amount of expenses reduced by 78 billion tenge thanks to reconsideration of construction design but saving the architectural concept and functionality of facilities.

A special emphasis is placed on effective target use of the budget funds.

"One of the main measures to save funds was increasing of the local content and attraction of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs. The memorandums on cooperation are signed with 10 regions. As a result, 220 Kazakhstani companies with over 20 thousand workers are involved in the construction process," the Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC noted.

Besides, he informed about the progress in promotion of the image of the exhibition and its theme. As A. Yessimov told, as of today, 53 countries and 11 international organizations confirmed their participation in the exhibition.