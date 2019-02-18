EN
    09:16, 18 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Experienced Kazakh karateka hauls gold in UAE

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani karateka Darkhan Asadilov hauled gold at the Karate Premier League - Dubai 2019, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Asadilov celebrated confident victory over Japanese Yunosuke Minami in the final of the tournament.

    Another Kazakhstan Didar Amirali settled for silver in the Men's 67kg final succumbing to Steven Da Costa of France.

    Bronze went to Kaisar Alpysbai who defeated an Italian karateka 6:0 in the Men's 60kg bronze bout.

