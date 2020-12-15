Experienced rider Laurens de Vreese leaves Astana

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Laurens joined the team in 2015, and was already a strong and experienced rider, a specialist in the Northern Classics. Over the last six years with the Kazakh team, Laurens participated at more than 21 Classic races like Paris – Roubaix, Ronde van Vlaanderen or Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Milano-Sanremo, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

A reliable helper and an experienced «Road Captain» are just a few of Lauren´s qualities. In addition to his riding skills, the Belgium rider also is a true showman. Ahead of the 2019 season, Laurens proved to be a real singer and rapper in the team’s first cycling rap video, seen by about a million of fans.

After six seasons, where Laurens helped the leaders at the races or took young riders by the hand and guided them and always created an enjoyable but professional atmosphere, the team wants to truly thank Laurens and wishes him the best of luck for his career and life.