EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:00, 13 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Expert considers Kraken most contagious coronavirus variant since pandemic started

    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM New Omicron variant XBB.1.5, dubbed Kraken, is the most contagious coronavirus variant since the pandemic started, Kamil Khafizov, who heads a group working on genomic research at the sanitary watchdog’s Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology, told TASS on Friday.

    «Kraken is probably the most contagious variant since the COVID-19 pandemic started,» he said.

    The first case of XBB.1.5 in Russia was announced on Thursday as Kraken was registered in the Penza Region. There are no plans to impose restrictions, the watchdog said.

    Photo: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan World News Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!