Expert discussion on International Day Against Nuclear Tests held in Bern

BERN. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Switzerland, in partnership with the Swisspeace research institute, organized an expert discussion entitled «Addressing the legacy of nuclear testing: Lessons learned and future prospects» to mark the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, which is celebrated on 29 August.

The discussion was attended by representatives of Switzerland's foreign affairs, economic and energy departments, prominent experts in WMD non-proliferation, nuclear disarmament, foreign policy, public and non-governmental organizations, diplomats and media representatives, Kazinform learnt from the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Reports at the event were made by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Switzerland Kairat Sarzhanov, Director of the Institute of Foreign Policy Studies under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Bolat Nurgaliyev, Director of the Swisspeace L. Goetschel, Deputy Head of the Arms Control and Disarmament Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland R. Wollenmann, Vice President of the Swiss Association for Foreign Policy (SGA) R. Wyder, expert of the International Committee of the Red Cross E. Giorgou, Deputy Director of the Basel Peace Office M. Nurzhan.

Kazakhstani speakers, emphasizing the consequences of nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk test site, introduced the historical aspects of Kazakhstan's anti-nuclear movement, Kazakhstan's foreign policy priorities in this area, and plans to promote a nuclear-free world, in particular our country's chairmanship of the CTBT. Special attention was paid to the development of international cooperation in assisting victims of nuclear tests and environmental rehabilitation. Ambassador K. Sarzhanov informed about the entry into force of the Law on the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Safety Zone in July this year, drawing attention to the importance of ensuring nuclear and radiation safety and rehabilitation of the affected territory.

Representatives of Swiss expert circles in their speeches noted Kazakhstan's significant contribution to nuclear disarmament and its leadership in global actions to prevent WMD. In particular, R. Wollenmann, Deputy Head Section Arms Control and Disarmament at the Swiss Foreign Ministry, highly valued Kazakhstan's anti-nuclear initiatives, noting the scale of the humanitarian tragedy of the Semipalatinsk test site. He also expressed Switzerland's concern over the growing risks of nuclear threats, noting the need for a collective approach in addressing international security issues.

Swisspeace Director L. Goetschel expressed his thoughts on planning for civil peacebuilding and nuclear deterrence in contemporary world politics.

As part of the discussion, the participants shared ideas on introducing non-proliferation education into the program of school and higher educational institutions, which would allow developing global cooperation in this direction.

Speakers noted that the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, proclaimed by the UNGA at the initiative of Kazakhstan, promotes a world free of nuclear weapons. It was emphasized that the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), adopted in September 1996 but still not in force, is the main instrument for stopping nuclear weapons testing.