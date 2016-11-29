Expert estimated historical value of independence of Kazakhstan on November

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 25-year anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan doesn't mean 25 years of existence of the state. Such opinion was expressed by the Director of Institute of Economic Strategy of the Russian Federation, Professor Alexander Ageyev at the international conference "25 years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan: Results, Achievements, Prospects", taken place in Astana.

"The state has been existing hundreds, or thousand years. The power of Kazakhstan at different times was different. For example, during the realm of the Khan Kassym, and Khan Yessim Kazakhstan rose to the status of the great regional power. Whilst being a part of the Russian Empire there were also different stages. During the Soviet period Kazakhstan wasn't a sovereign state, but we must recognize that it was a state", - Ageyev told.

The researches conducted by the Institute, according to Ageyev, showed that in 1981 Kazakhstan turned into the influential state of the region, and in 1991 its status sharply went down, as well as other republics. The Professor also disagreed with the opinion that Kazakhstan was a peripheral state due to its development level as a Soviet Union republic despite the Baikonur Cosmodrome, uranium fields and other rare metals were under the control of Moscow. Till 1991 Kazakhstan had been developing as a leading industrial and agrarian state. Now the country has made big progress in all directions.

Representatives of Turkey, Russia, Finland, the European Union participated in the conference. The speakers were: the chairman of Mazhilis of Parliament of the RoK Nurlan Nigmatullin, Vice-Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mehmet Akif Hamzachebi, the head of Institute of Central Asia and the Caucasus of the University of J. Hopkins Frederick Starr.