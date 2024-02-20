Expert forecasts bright future for Kazakhstan startups: rise of International investment and collaboration on the horizon

In recent years, Kazakhstan has undergone a remarkable transformation, positioning itself as a digital powerhouse and an increasingly attractive hub for foreign investors seeking opportunities in the thriving tech startup landscape. With a robust focus on technological advancements, the country is experiencing a surge in e-commerce, while internet and mobile device penetration rates are reaching unprecedented levels.

Aidar Myrzakhmetov, a prominent businessman and advocate for the Kazakh startup ecosystem, shares his optimistic outlook on the future of startups in Kazakhstan. Aidar is the author and co-author of IT projects aimed at automating the processes of analysis and monitoring of big data for transparent work of government bodies. One of the expert's projects is the "Monitoring and Procurement Analysis Center", which currently analyzes government procurement in excess of US$15 billion.

Another project of Aidar's OHML, on the implementation of the IT program "Horizontal Monitoring Platform", helps make tax regulation and tax administration in Kazakhstan more transparent. The introduction of horizontal monitoring as an innovative product holds the promise of propelling Kazakhstan to the forefront of the global arena. By revolutionizing tax administration and showcasing transparent approaches to governmental operations, this pioneering initiative has the potential to redefine Kazakhstan's image on the world stage.

According to Myrzakhmetov, the exchange of investments between countries presents a golden opportunity for Kazakhstan's IT projects to expand both domestically through foreign investment and internationally. This symbiotic relationship not only fosters growth for Kazakh startups but also allows business angels to tap into the potential of Kazakh specialists.

Photo credit: Aidar Myrzakhmetov's personal archive

Myrzakhmetov highlights the immense potential for mutual investment exchanges between Kazakhstan and the USA, emphasizing the opportunities for both local startups and international investors.

“My plan is to establish a management company in the United States. The company will operate within both the US and Kazakhstan, facilitating the launch of funds in both countries to invest in international and Kazakh startups and projects,” Myrzakhmetov explained. The entrepreneur envisions this management company as a bridge connecting Silicon Valley, foreign investors, startups and Kazakhstan. By operating on both sides of the globe, the company aims to facilitate seamless investment flows and collaboration between two vibrant ecosystems.

He emphasized that this initiative will enable his team to stay abreast of current international trends in various sectors, including medical technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and IT as a whole. By gaining insights into global advancements, the team can better select Kazakh projects suitable for investors and guide local startup founders toward international standards and trends.

Myrzakhmetov's vision underscores the importance of bridging the gap between the Kazakh startup ecosystem and the global market. By establishing a venture fund in the United States, he aims to facilitate access to foreign investment while providing Kazakh entrepreneurs with valuable insights and guidance on international best practices.

The move is expected to catalyze innovation and foster collaboration between Kazakh startups and international partners, ultimately driving economic growth and positioning Kazakhstan as a hub for technological advancement in the region.

Aidar Myrzakhmetov's plans for international investment exchange and collaboration signify a promising future for Kazakhstan startups. With a strategic focus on leveraging international expertise and resources, the country's startup ecosystem is poised for accelerated growth and success on the global stage.