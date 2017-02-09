Expert: New modernized governance to ensure Kazakhstan's further economic development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Director "Pereira Viana Advogados Associados" and President of Brazil-Kazakhstan Chamber of Commerce Cassiano Pereira Viana thinks that Kazakhstan since its independence has addressed all of its economic objectives.

"Kazakhstan entered the path of sustainable economic development, I can see the drastic rise in living standards, now your country is among the most competitive countries of the world. Therefore, I consider that the political reform proposed by the President of Kazakhstan is the next pragmatic step in Kazakhstan's not only political development, but also economic modernization. The new modernized governance with its fair system of checks and balances will ensure Kazakhstan's further economic development and sustainable growth," he said.



"As one of the representatives of the Brazilian business I can say for certain that the political modernization and as a result Kazakhstan's economic modernization will help both of our countries enlarge our bilateral trade partnership," Cassiano Pereira Viana added.



According to the Brazilian expert, President Nazarbayev is a visionary and he is also a revolutionary bringing these great changes in the political system and modernization of economy.



In conclusion, the President of Brazil-Kazakhstan Chamber of Commerce congratulated President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and the nation on the upcoming transformation in the political system of the country. He wished every success to Kazakhstan in furthering its political initiatives.