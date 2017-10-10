Expert praises simplicity of Latinized Kazakh alphabet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New version of the Latin-based Kazakh alphabet that was created as a result of the public discussions is simple and understandable, Lyazzat Nurkatova told Kazinform correspondent.

"It can safely be said that the new version of the alphabet is the brainchild of the entire nation. As a result, we have a simple and understandable alphabet!" said Ms Nurkatova, who happens to be head of the socioeconomic research department of the Kazakh Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



She also added she had been impressed by the draft of the new Latin-based Kazakh alphabet presented to President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Monday. The new version was created taking into account the results of public discussions.



"Unlike digraphs, apostrophed letters are easier to recall and perceive in the text," Ms Nurkatova noted.



As a reminder, on Monday, October 9, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the members of the working group responsible for the implementation of the project on switchover of the state language to the Latin-based script. During the meeting, the Head of State was presented with the draft of the single standard of the Latin-based Kazakh alphabet drawn up taking into account the results of public discussions.



President Nazarbayev stressed that no country in the world had ever discussed the new alphabet with the entire nation. "It is crucial for us to know everyone's opinion. The Presidential Administration has received over 300 letters regarding the transition to the Latinized Kazakh script. It is gratifying to emphasize that the youth has supported this process," the President said.



At the same time, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the alphabet reform should not harm the development of other languages and infringe the rights of citizens.