Expert talks about Golovkin’s potential contenders

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eric Baldwin of Boxingnews24.com has talked about the level of boxers that can become Golovkin's WBC mandatory challenger. It will be decided with World Boxing Council's 4-man tournament who gets a chance to fight GGG, says Sports.kz.

According to the expert WBC's #3 David Lemieux, who is expected to face Saul Canelo Alvarez in #3February or May 2017 isn't likely going to take part in WBC tournaments. In his opinion, the idea of such a demanded fighter having to take part in a tournament to get a chance to fight Golovkin is "pretty much ridiculous". But if Lemieux took part in it he would have a very good chance of winning.

#8 WBC Curtis Stevens after losing to Golovkin three years ago, has won four out of his last five fights. Stevens lost a fight to Hassan N'Dam in 2014. However, since that #8 has won his last two fights.

#1 WBC Jorge Sebastian Heiland has been fighting "largely obscure opposition" since he won over Matthew Macklin in 2014. Heiland's chances in this fight weren't very good as before his management matched him against little known fighters. Heiland has won his last three fights against Angel Hernandez, Martin Fidel Rios and Claudio Ariel Abalos.

It should be noted that the author did not review another potential GGG's challenger Ievgen Khitrov.